MTA bus driver crashes into pole after medical episode

An MTA bus driver crashed into an elevated subway pillar in The Bronx when she suffered a possible heart attack Thursday — leaving 12 passengers with minor injuries, cops and sources said.

The 44-year-old Bx21 driver was heading south on Boston Road when the medical episode occurred and she hit the stanchion at the West Farms Road intersection around 8:25 a.m., authorities said.

The Bx21 driver careened into an elevated subway pillar at Boston Road and West Farms Road, cops said. Robert Miller for NY Post

She suffered head trauma and was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was listed in critical but stable condition due to the medical episode, which sources said was possibly a heart attack.

Twelve passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals, cops said.

The impact shattered the front windshield of the MTA bus. Robert Miller for NY Post

No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved in the crash.