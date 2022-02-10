MTA bus driver attacked with tree branch in the Bronx

A MTA bus driver was attacked with a tree branch in the Bronx late Wednesday, authorities said.

The 39-year-old driver had stopped her bus on East Tremont Avenue near Webster Avenue in East Tremont just before 10 p.m. when a passenger got off and grabbed a tree branch off the ground, cops said.

The suspect, whose gender was not immediately known, used the branch to hit the driver on her right arm and then threw it at her, police said.

The 39-year-old bus driver did not have to go to the hospital, and her attacker remains at large. Gabriella Bass

The victim was not hospitalized and the attacker remained at large Thursday.

The motive for the attack was unclear.

The MTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.