MTA announces panelists who will determine NYC’s new congestion tolls

New York’s new tolls on drivers entering Manhattan below 60th Street will be set by a panel consisting of five business leaders, MTA CEO Janno Lieber announced on Wednesday.

The “Traffic Mobility Review Board” tasked with setting congestion pricing fees and exemptions will be chaired by former City Planning Chair Carl Weisbrod, now a senior adviser for the urban development firm HR&A Advisors, Lieber said.

Former Real Estate Board of New York President John Banks, real estate big Scott Rechler, construction exec Elizabeth Velez and Partnership for NYC President Kathy Wylde round out the panelists chosen by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Mayor Eric Adams also has one spot on the board, which he has yet to fill it, City Hall said.

Transit officials are in the midst of an extensive environmental impact analysis of the toll program, which ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state legislature passed in 2019.

MTA created a panel of five business leaders called the “Traffic mobility Review Board” which who will recommend toll prices and potential exemptions to the tolls. Christopher Sadowski

Janno Lieber, CEO of MTA, announced that the tolls on drivers entering Manhattan below 60th street will go into effect in early 2024 at latest. Robert Miller

An initial draft of the analysis will be released next month, Lieber said. The MTA currently expects the tolls to go into effect at the end of 2023 or in early 2024.

The Traffic mobility Review Board will recommend toll prices and potential exemptions to the MTA board, which will ultimately have the final say on how much to charge.

Speaking to reporters at the agency’s monthly board meeting, Lieber noted that three of the panelists — Weisbrod, Rechler and Velez — are former or current MTA board members.

Former Chairman of the City Planning Commission Carl Weisbrod will be chairman of the “Traffic Mobility Review Board.” Gregory P. Mango

“That is probably the single unifying factor, is that they’re folks who understand the MTA, who have studied us,” he said.