MS-13 ‘Little Devil’ guilty on all counts in machete massacre

The Long Island woman dubbed MS-13’s “Little Devil” was convicted Monday of federal murder and racketeering charges for luring four young men into a deadly ambush at the hands of the notoriously vicious gang.

Linez “Diablita” Escobar, 22, was found guilty on all six charges after just 16 minutes of deliberations on Monday morning and jurors weighed the charges for about three hours Friday. She faces up to life in prison at her sentencing later this year.

Escobar showed no emotion as the verdict was read in the courtroom, sitting stiff-shouldered and staring forward blankly.

She was charged in federal court in Central Islip with helping orchestrate the brutal 2017 machete massacre.

The victims, who believed they were meeting her to smoke marijuana in a local park, were caught in a trap and attacked by the savage gangsters in what federal prosecutors called “a horrific frenzy of violence.”

Linez “Diablita” Escobar, 22, was found guilty on all six charges. SMoore-Glasgow

Prosecutors said during closing arguments Wednesday that Escobar, who was 17 at the time, convinced MS-13 members that the victims “mocked” them by posting pictures throwing gang signs on social media.

Prosecutors relied on testimony from several gang members, including Escobar’s then-boyfriend, to make a case against her.

“You heard [gang member] David Gaitan-Rivera’s testimony,” Assistant US Attorney Justina Geraci told jurors. “He told you how one of the victims had reached for [Escobar] before he was killed and his blood had gotten all over her shirt.

Justin Llivicura, Jefferson Villalobos, Michael Lopez Banega, and Jorge Tigre were victims of a MS-13 connected quadruple homicide.

“He told you how she licked the blood off her lips.”

Five young men were ambushed during the April 11, 2017 massacre, with four of them –Miguel Lopez, 20, Justin Llivicura, 16, and Jefferson Villalobos and Jose Tigre, both 18 — hacked to death and left in a pool of blood.

Their mangled bodies were found nearby the next day.

Leniz Escobar faces up to life in prison at her sentencing later this year. Dennis A. Clark

“This was by far one of the most horrific crime scenes we’ve ever handled,” Suffolk County Homicide Detective Jefffrey Bottari testified at the trial. “It will be etched in my memory, as it will be for everyone after this. It was unimaginable.”

The fifth intended victim, Elmer Alexander Arteaga Ruiz, now 22, ran for his life and managed to get away.

He lived to testify against Escobar.

Police set up a crime scene at a park in Central Islip, Long Island where four mutilated bodies of young men were found on April 13, 2017. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“They said, ‘Don’t move. Whoever moves, dies,’” Ruiz told the jury. “I ran because the first words they said was that we were going to die, they were going to kill us, and they had weapons.”

Ruiz said he and his friends posted the photos using MS-13 hand signs — perceived as a sign of disrespect by the gang — because he thought it would attract girls and were “not thinking of the consequences.”

He said that “Diablita,” Escobar’s Snapchat handle, “fit her well.”

Five young men were ambushed during the April 11, 2017 massacre. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Prosecutors said Escobar later bragged to her MS-13 boyfriend over several phonecalls that she was “happy” she set up the massacre.

In court, Escobar repeatedly smiled and joked with her defense team, telling one of her lawyers on the opening of the trial, “Big day.”

Her chilling mugshot shows her smirking while giving the camera a cold stare.

MS-13 gang associate Keyli Gomez testified against Leniz “Diablita” Escobar. EDNY

Defense attorney Jesse Siegel maintained that his client was at the scene of the massacre — but did not know that the victims would be attacked.

Siegel also dismissed the testimony of Escobar’s boyfriend, Sergio Vladimir Segovia Pineda, and other MS-13 gangsters who took the stand.

“The jury should not rely on the witnesses that the government put forward, meaning these cooperating witnesses who are all extremely bad people who are testifying pursuant to cooperation agreements,” he said outside the courthouse Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Leniz that Escobar, who was 17 at the time, convinced MS-13 members that the victims “mocked” them by posting pictures throwing gang signs on social media. Dennis A. Clark

The fifth intended victim, Elmer Alexander Arteaga Ruiz, now 22, ran for his life and managed to get away. Dennis A. Clark

Escobar’s cousin, Cindy Escobar, told reporters she had “a very difficult life since she was very young,” and “didn’t have a father. Didn’t have a mother. Didn’t have a stable childhood.”

Four other MS-13 members also accused of carrying out the fatal attack are awaiting trial, while two others have been sentenced to 50 and 55 years in prison.

One of them, Jorge Portillo, who was just 15 at the time of the killing spree, pleaded guilty to charges of murder, racketeering and conspiracy in 2019.

Friends and family of Leniz Escobar leave federal court in Central Islip, NY. Dennis A. Clark

MS-13, a notoriously vicious gang also known as La Mara Salvatrucha, was founded by Central American immigrants in Los Angeles in the 1980s. It has since grown into a global criminal enterprise — with a stronghold on Long Island.