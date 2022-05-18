MS-13 gang member pleads guilty to killing three men on Long Island

An MS-13 gang member pleaded guilty Tuesday to murdering three men on Long Island — including one he lured to a baseball field before savagely beating and stabbing him to death.

Jhonny Contreras, 28, now faces a life sentence in connection to the slayings, which took place in 2013 and 2015 with Contreras believing his victims were members of rival gangs, federal prosecutors said.

Contreras admitted that he and other members of the bloodthirsty gang murdered two men — Keenan Russell and Derrick Mayes — in 2013, thinking they were both Bloods gang members.

According to Contreras, he and another MS-13 member armed themselves with a .25 caliber handgun and 20-gauge shotgun and used a stolen minivan — which was later wiped down and torched — to drive around and look for rival gang members to kill.

He also copped to his involvement in the 2015 killing of Cesar Rivera-Vasquez, whom he lured to a baseball field under the pretense of smoking marijuana.

Rivera-Vasquez was forced to remove his shirt so others could identify his gang tattoo — before he was beaten and stabbed several times.

His body, buried under a large mound of dirt, was only discovered in April 2018.

Eastern District of New York Attorney Breon Peace said Contreras’ guilty plea “demonstrated a total disregard for human life.” KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Contreras was charged with racketeering and related firearms charges for the trio of murders.

“With today’s guilty plea, the defendant has admitted to participating in a murderous rampage that was senseless and demonstrated a total disregard for human life by hunting down victims based on an offending article of clothing or a tattoo,” said US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace said in a statement.

“His heinous acts were motivated by a twisted desire to increase his status within the MS-13 gang,” Peace said. “This case underscores the resolve of this Office and the Long Island Gang Task Force to bring the MS-13 to justice for their crimes against our communities.”