A sprinkler malfunction at the Mount Sinai West emergency room forced the hospital to turn away ambulances for several hours Saturday afternoon.

The sprinkler broke around 3 p.m. and was repaired by early evening, with ambulance arrivals expected to resume by 8 p.m., a hospital spokeswoman said.

The sprinkler broke around 3 p.m. and was repaired by early evening. William Miller

Employees mopped up water and dumped it from trash cans into the street. William Miller

Workers could be seen mopping up the flood outside the ER entrance on West 59th Street.

“There was a flood but we’re taking care of it and it’s no big deal,” a security guard said.