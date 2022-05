An adult man was killed after his motorized bike was struck by an MTA bus in Queens, police said.

Cops said an unidentified man operating the motorized bike eastbound on 128th Avenue was hit by the Q85 bus, which was traveling southbound on 238th Street at about 10:40 a.m. Saturday.

The bus driver remained on the scene and the matter “is under investigation,” an NYPD spokeswoman said.