The Brooklyn driver who accidentally knocked down his girlfriend as she got into his car, fatally putting her in the path of another vehicle, has been busted for having a suspended license, cops said Monday.

Oddly Michel, 48, didn’t realize his 46-year-old girlfriend was trying to climb into his Jeep Cherokee at St. John’s Place and Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he started driving off – causing her to fall into the street, cops said.

The woman – whose name has not been released pending family notification – was then struck by the driver of a black SUV on St. Johns Place, cops said. The SUV driver fled the scene, police said.

The woman was taken to Kings County Hospital and declared dead, according to police.

Michel stayed at the scene and was cuffed when cops discovered he was driving with a suspended license, authorities said.

He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and slapped with a license restriction violation, cops said.

The SUV driver is still in the wind.