Motorist strikes, kills tractor-trailer driver in NYC: cops

An out-of-control driver fatally struck a man who was standing next to his tractor-trailer in Queens early Wednesday, cops said.

The 49-year-old man got out of his truck in the eastbound lane of Grand Avenue near 57th Street in Maspeth just before 3 a.m. when a Chevy sedan driver heading west on the same street swerved over the double yellow line, striking him, police said.

The Chevy driver – a 43-year-old woman – also slammed into the parked, unoccupied tractor-trailer, authorities said.

The tractor-trailer driver, who sustained “multiple injuries,” was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the sedan stayed at the scene and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center with minor injuries, cops said.

The Chevy sedan was left in shambles after cops say the motorist fatally struck a tractor-trailer driver, and then the truck itself. Robert Mecea

The 49-year-old male was standing outside this tractor-trailer when he was struck and killed at Grand Avenue near 57th Street in Maspeth, cops said. Robert Mecea

Photos show the front of her car completely wrecked, with a mangled, detached door lying nearby in the street.

No arrests had been made hours after the crash, police said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the motorist to lose control.