Motorcyclist killed in NYC crash after blowing red light

A motorcyclist was killed in Queens after he blew a red light and crashed into another vehicle, police said.

The unidentified 31-year-old victim was fatally injured after he was “ejected” from the motorcycle during the collision, cops said.

The deadly episode unfolded on Atlantic Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard in Richmond Hill at about 7:40 a.m. Saturday, cops said.

The cyclist was traveling westbound on Atlantic Avenue when he “disobeyed the red light and struck a vehicle heading northbound” on Lefferts Boulevard, the NYPD said. The doomed victim — who was wearing a helmet — suffered “multiple body trauma,” authorities said. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, cops said.

The 30-year-old driver of the other vehicle, remained on the scene and no criminality is suspected, an NYPD spokeswoman said. No one else was injured, police said.

