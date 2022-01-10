Motor scooter rider critically hurt in NYC hit-and-run

A motor scooter rider is clinging to life after a hit-and-run driver struck him on the FDR Drive late Sunday, cops said.

The motor scooter rider is clinging to life. William Miller

Police discuss the incident at the scene. William Miller

The unidentified man was riding on the highway near East 106th Street in East Harlem around 10 p.m. when another motorist struck him, police said.

The driver took off, leaving the wounded man in the roadway, cops said.

Police gather at the scene of the incident. William Miller

The driver drove off after striking the motorist. William Miller

The wounded man was left in the roadway. William Miller

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests had been made by Monday morning.