Motor scooter rider critically hurt in NYC hit-and-run

A motor scooter rider is clinging to life after a hit-and-run driver struck him on the FDR Drive late Sunday, cops said. 

The unidentified man was riding on the highway near East 106th Street in East Harlem around 10 p.m. when another motorist struck him, police said. 

The driver took off, leaving the wounded man in the roadway, cops said. 

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition. 

No arrests had been made by Monday morning. 

