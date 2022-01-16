Mother of slain Burger King cashier Kristal Bayron-Nieves demands justice

The family of a young woman gunned down at a Manhattan Burger King demanded justice Saturday as they thanked supporters at a makeshift memorial.

Kristal Bayron-Nieves, 19, was killed during a robbery while working the night shift last week.

Her mother, Kristie Nieves, 36, clutched a big teddy bear handed to her by a supporter. She came to the crime scene, walking distance from the family’s home, with a sister, brother-in-law and cousins.

She began speaking to reporters and well-wishers but did not get far.

“Thank you everyone and everyone who supported me including my family” she said, growing increasingly emotional. “The only thing I want is justice for my daughter. And maybe she is not the first one but I do hope she is the last one …”

Nieves then broke down, and was unable to continue. A relative helped her back to the car in which she came.

One of Nieves’ relatives said the family is meeting with lawyers to discuss a possible lawsuit against Burger King.

A makeshift memorial was made for Krystal Bayron-Nieves, 19, at the East Harlem Burger King where she was murdered. Robert Miller

Kristie Nieves, mother of Krystal Bayron-Nieves at the memorial on Jan. 15, 2021. Robert Miller

Posters reading “Don’t Shoot I Want to Grow Up!” and “Boycott Black Murder – I Can’t Kill My Brother” and “Justice for Kristal” among others were part of a memorial of candles, flowers and stuffed animals outside the Burger King.

The family, which moved to New York from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, lives just five blocks away.

The young woman, who had just started working at the fast-food restaurant three weeks before — and already wanted off the late shift because she was so scared — was fatally shot in the stomach over $100 on Jan. 9, cops said.

An attendee places flowers at the memorial for Kristal Bayron-Nieves. Robert Miller

“We really don’t have any safety in here. All the Burger Kings have security. They see how bad it is in here … they never got security for us at all,” co-worker Samantha Martinez told The Post. “I don’t really think they care about us.”

She said Krystal’s colleagues don’t want to go back to work at the East Harlem location where she was so cruelly gunned down.

“I was on the phone with her when she was gonna change her shift. I told her to change it because that was my fear — me and her was the youngest ones in here and they have us working so late, almost midnight,” Martinez said.

Bayron-Nieves’ mother stands in front of the makeshift memorial for her daughter. Robert Miller

The family plans to meet with a lawyer to discuss a possible lawsuit against Burger King. Robert Miller

Winston Glynn, 30, — who previously worked at the same Burger King location — was arrested Friday and hit with first-degree murder and robbery charges.

His rap sheet dates back to 2017, and includes a November arrest for threatening a security guard at the homeless shelter in Queens where he was living. Glynn was released from jail on his own recognizance after the incident because the misdemeanor charge was not “bail eligible.”

The alleged victim in that case, for which Glynn is due in court in March, declined to comment to The Post Saturday.

A man who claimed he was Glynn’s roommate at the homeless shelter for several months said he was shocked the man he knew as “Junior” could be capable of murder and called him a “pretty stand-up guy.”

Winston Glynn has been charged with first-degree murder and robbery. Robert Miller

“He had a lot of issues with him with seeing demons and stuff like that,” Tyrique Brisco, 35, told The Post. “He smoked crack and he used to see things. But he wasn’t a bad dude.”

Brisco said Glynn was “definitely on medication” including “sleeping medicine.”

“I know he’s from Jamaica and he came here. He have no family really,” Brisco said. ” He was just trying to get out of here with his voucher. If they helped him a little better or faster, he wouldn’t be in the situation now. You can blame the shelter system for that in a way because they are not giving us what we need.”

A viewing and wake for Bayron-Nieves will take place at Manhattan Funeral Services, 300 East 104th St. on Tuesday, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Her body will then be taken to Puerto Rico for burial.