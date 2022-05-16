Mother charged in death of 9-year-old NYC girl

The mom of little Shalom Guifarro has been charged in the death of the 9-year-old Brooklyn girl, cops said Monday.

Shemene Cato, 48, is facing charges of murder, manslaughter, assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon after the young girl was found dead Sunday, cops said.

Officers arrive at the crime scene investigating the incident. Gregory P. Mango

When cops responded to the Crown Heights apartment at about 1 p.m., Shalom was severely bruised and unresponsive, police sources said.

Cops had previously been called to the apartment more than a dozen times for domestic disputes, but not for child abuse, sources said. Neighbors told police about hearing “constant arguing” coming from the apartment, sources added.

The Administration for Children’s Services has never been called to the apartment, officials said.

The mother is facing charges of murder, manslaughter, assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon. Gregory P. Mango

The city medical examiner ruled the girl’s death Monday a homicide as a result of multiple force trauma.

The Post reported earlier on Monday cops were questioning the woman, who is a city employee, after the girl was found with “extensive bruising” along with bug bites, a wound and swelling on her head.

A sibling told cops Shalom was spanked and put in time out by the mom.