Mother, brother arrested in NYC death of Julissia Batties

The mother and teen brother of 7-year-old Julissia Batties – who died last summer after she was found badly battered in her Bronx home – have been arrested in connection to her murder, cops confirmed.

Navasia Jones, 35, and Paul Fine, Jr., 18, were picked up Wednesday morning, and charges are pending against them, police said. They will be arraigned later in the day, according to law enforcement sources.

The indictment will be unsealed and they will be charged with depraved murder, manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of a child, the sources said.

The son will face an additional charge of sex abuse, according to the sources.

“Mom and brother are both culpable,” a police spokesperson said. “They both had a role in it, but who delivered the fatal blow is not clear. They both had a role in it.”

The tragic girl’s lifeless body — with evidence of trauma all over — was found the morning of August 10 inside an apartment in the Mitchel Houses on Alexander Avenue, cops said.

The girl’s mom told cops her young daughter fell and hit her head on a desk, sources said at the time.

But the teen brother later admitted that he assaulted his sister before she was found dead in their apartment, police sources told The Post a day after the slaying.

Fine Jr. admitted during questioning that he had punched his sister eight times in the face when their mother went to the store around 5 a.m., the sources said.

Hours later, the girl started throwing up and passed out, prompting the 35-year-old mom to call 911.

Batties was rushed to Lincoln Hospital but could not be saved.

The case was ruled a homicide, cops said. She died of “blunt force abdominal trauma,” according to the city medical examiner’s office.

Cops have been called to the apartment in NYCHA’s Mitchel Houses on Alexander Avenue six times over the past three years, according to sources, who said that on at least one of those occasions, the mother covered for the teen boy.

The last call came in March 2020, sources said.

In a heartbreaking audio recording obtained by The Post, young Julissia cried hysterically and begged her grandmother not to send her for a court-ordered weekend visit with her mom.

Despite her pleas, Julissia was sent to visit her mother, who lost custody of the girl at birth, along with four sons, due to alleged negligence and physical abuse.

Against objections by her grandmother and court-appointed lawyer, the city Administration for Children’s Services last June 21 finally returned Julissia to live with her mother, without supervision, for the first time.

She was killed less than two months later.

“Oh my God, I’ve never been so happy,” the slain girl’s grandmother Yolanda Davis told The Post. “Oh my God, thank you so much. Oh my God, I really thank him.”

“I’m just so happy I’m getting justice for my granddaughter,” she said. “Oh my God, I’ve never felt so great.”

“I’m going to court, I gotta see this. This, I definitely gotta see.”