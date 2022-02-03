Most major crime in NYC returns to pre-COVID levels: NYPD data

Crime, including car thefts and shootings, soared in the Big Apple in January, according to NYPD data released Thursday — the same day President Biden visited the city in response to the rise in violence.

The first month of 2022 recorded a 38.5 percent increase in nearly all major crime categories — rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and car thefts — in a return to pre-pandemic levels, the statistics show.

There were 100 shootings in January, a jump from the year prior when 76 were logged. Those figures show a marked increase from 2020 and 2019 when there were 67 and 52 acts of gunplay, respectively.

Car thefts, another COVID-era crime trend, saw the largest increase last month from prior years.

Over the first few weeks of 2022, New York City saw 1,187 reports of grand larceny auto, according to the data. That is about double 2021 and 2020, when 620 and 578, respectively, were logged, and nearly triple that same month in 2019.

Crime soared in the city during the first month of 2022, according to NYPD data. Gregory P. Mango

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell did not hold a news conference to announce the monthly crime stats. AFP via Getty Images

Murder was the only category to trend down from January versus the same month last year — 28 compared to 33, according to the data.

The monthly crime statistics were not announced at a press conference by Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, as her predecessors regularly did alongside the mayor and police brass.

The data comes the same day Biden met with Sewell, Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul following the murders of NYPD officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora in Harlem.

President Biden met with Mayor Adams and Gov. Hochul to address the growing gun violence in the Big Apple.

AFP via Getty Images

There were 100 shootings that took place in New York City in January 2022. Christopher Sadowski

“It remains critical that all partners come to the table in this shared mission to combat gun violence,” Sewell said at a press briefing with Biden at One Police Plaza.

Overall, major crime was up in January compared to the prior few years. The majority of the increase can be attributed to car thefts, but an uptick in felony assaults and grand larceny also added to the total tally.

Cops recorded 1,735 felony assaults last month, up 12 percent from the same time the prior two years, the data shows.

January saw 4,047 grand larcenies, up from 2,559 last year and 3,708 in 2020, according to the data.