More than 200 protesters rally outside Chuck Schumer’s NYC home over Israel

More than 200 protesters demonstrated in front of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s Brooklyn home Sunday as they called on the US to cut off all military funding to Israel.

Last month, the Democrat, who lives in Park Slope, vowed to give Israel his “fullest support” while visiting the country with a delegation of other Senate Dems and meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the Jewish Insider.

Days after Schumer’s remarks and trip, Israeli settlers tore through the West Bank after a Palestinian gunman fatally shot two Israeli brothers driving in the occupied West Bank.

The Israelis’ revenge left a Palestinian man dead and four others badly injured, while houses, businesses, and cars were torched, officials said.

The group Jewish Voice for Peace, which organized the Brooklyn protest, referenced Schumer’s vocal support last month for Israel and the mob violence by Israeli settlers in its press release regarding the rally to stop aid to Israel.





Protestors were seen walking to Schumer’s apartment on Sunday. Gabriella Bass

Sunday afternoon’s protest began at Grand Army Plaza before scores of people marched to the home of the top Senate Democrat, who did not appear to be home.

Protesters stayed for about 15 minutes before leaving.

“Why are we here? We’re here because one day after the Israeli military massacred Palestinians in Nablus, the Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer went to give Netanyahu a hug and pledge that the US Senate will always fully support the Israeli government,” said Beth Miller, JVP’s government affairs manager, outside Schumer’s home.

A daytime Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus on Feb. 22 also led to a firefight in which at least 10 Palestinians were killed and more than 100 others were wounded — in one of the deadliest single operations in the area since 2005, the UN said.





More than 200 protesters demonstrated in front of Schumer’s Brooklyn home. Gabriella Bass





The protestors called on the US to cut off all military funding to Israel.

The Israeli military said troops shot back after coming under fire when trying to detain militants suspected of planning imminent attacks. The Palestinian militant faction Islamic Jihad said Israeli troops surrounded two of its Nablus commanders in a house that triggered the clash and drew other gunmen.

“It was important for [Schumer] to say that the US will always support Israel,” Miller said Sunday. “Well, we’re hundreds of American Jews and his constituents standing in front of his home now to say, ‘F–k no!’

“Chuck Schumer is complicit!” she added.





Protesters stayed at Schumer’s home for about 15 minutes before leaving. Gabriella Bass

Protesters chanted, “What the f–k, Chuck” and left chalk messages outside his home including, “Shame on you.”

Two state lawmakers, Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) and Sen. Jabari Brisport (D-Brooklyn), spoke at the rally.

“We cannot find peace until the Palestinian people do,” Brisport said.

About five counter-protesters in support of Israel waited outside Schumer’s home to meet the large group, but there were no confrontations.

Schumer’s office declined to comment.

With Post Wires