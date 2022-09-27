More teens busted for Bronx stabbing death of Prince McMichael

Two more teens have been busted in the stabbing death of a man in The Bronx earlier this month – and one of them has already been released on bail, according to police and online records.

Prince McMichael was stabbed to death after an argument on the Bx12 bus dmoneydashoota/Facebook

Andrew Tarafa and Nashid Monrose, both 18, turned themselves in around 8:10 a.m. Monday and were charged with manslaughter as well as gang assault for their role in the deadly Sept. 16 attack on 27-year-old Prince McMichael, cops said.

Tarafa was ordered held on $20,000 bail and remained behind bars Tuesday – but online records show that Monrose posted his $10,000 bail and was released the same day he was arrested.

Neither teen has a criminal record, police said.

McMichael was stabbed multiple times in the torso during an argument that began on a Bx12 bus and spilled out onto the street around 9:45 p.m. near Bruckner Boulevard and Wilkinson Avenue in Pelham Bay, cops said.

The four suspects fled into the Pelham Bay train station after the attack.

Just last week, two other teens – a 16-year-old boy and 19-year-old Angel Rivera – were arrested in connection with the fatal assault, authorities said.

One of the suspects who allegedly stabbed Prince McMichael has bailed himself out Robert Mecea for NY Post

The younger teen, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged with manslaughter and gang assault, police said. It was unclear whether he is being held.

Rivera was charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault, police said. Records show that he was ordered held without bail during his arraignment.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspects

The suspects were captured on camera entering the bus



The exact role of each suspect in the attack was not immediately known.

It’s also unclear whether McMichael – who died at Jacobi Medical Center – knew his alleged assailants.