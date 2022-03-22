More Democrats want Mario Cuomo’s name off Tappan Zee Bridge

More Democratic lawmakers are looking to cancel Mario Cuomo — at least the former three-term governor’s name from the Hudson River span that replaced the old Tappan Zee Bridge.

They said Tuesday it was wrong for disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo to name the $4 billion Westchester-Rockland bridge after his father as part of a legislative backroom deal in 2017 — without input from area constituents.

“The people want the name to be the Tappan Zee Bridge. The renaming of the bridge after Mario was snuck in and people didn’t have a say,” said Assemblywoman Chantel Jackson (D-Bronx), who participated in a press conference at the state capital about the bridge renaming.

“I have nothing against Mario. But he’s a Queens boy. Bronxites drive over the bridge, too.”

Jackson said renaming the bridge back to its original moniker is about doing what’s right.

“This is a bipartisan effort. It’s not a Republican thing or Democratic thing,” she said.

Two Democratic Socialists — Emily Gallagher of Brooklyn and Zohran Mamdani of Queens — have also signed on to the bridge renaming bill drafted by Assemblyman Michael Lawler (R-Rockland), who represents communities surrounding the bridge.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo lauded the construction of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge as one of his grand achievements. Christopher Sadowski

“With Andrew Cuomo in the early stages of a political comeback, it’s clear that we need to immediately restore the name of the Tappan Zee Bridge. Any delay is unacceptable, and may prevent us from ever righting this wrong,” Lawler said.

“In a recent legislative survey, over 90% of respondents in my district favor restoring the Tappan Zee Bridge’s name. It reflects Rockland County’s diverse and rich history, honoring both the Tappan Tribe of the Lenape People, as well as the early Dutch settlers of the region.”

“I call on all of my colleagues to support bill [A.6594] and help us pass this legislation. With the threat of Andrew Cuomo looming, now is the time to make this change.”

State Assemblyman Michael Lawler believes the name of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge benefits Andrew Cuomo’s “political comeback.” Christopher Sadowski

The former three-term governor, Andrew Cuomo, considered the construction and completion of the new $4 billion Hudson crossing one of the crown achievements of his tenure.

Meanwhile, Andrew Cuomo, who resigned in disgrace last August after a devastating investigative report by state Attorney General Letitia James’ office substantiated a slew of sexual harassment and misconduct accusations female government staffers lodged against him, is in the throes of a public relations rehabilitation campaign and considering a political comeback.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge in Nyack, New York on Sept. 7, 2018. AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Cuomo is running TV ads claiming his innocence and making public appearances.

Aside from the sexual harassment scandal, he is dogged by investigations over his handling of nursing homes during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic and allegedly making money off the back of taxpayers by writing a profit-making book during the outbreak.

But removing Mario Cuomo’s name from the bridge is an uphill climb.

While many Democrats have soured on Andrew Cuomo for his transgressions, papa Mario, who died in 2015, remains a beloved figure in the party and others say he shouldn’t be punished for his son’s sins.

State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs said it would be wrong and petty to cancel Mario Cuomo.

“We tend to honor governors who served the state well. Mario Cuomo

qualifies,” Jacobs said. “I just drove through the Hugh Carey Tunnel.”

He said lawmakers have more important things to work on.

New York Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs defended former Gov. Mario M. Cuomo’s honor to be named after the old Tappan Zee Bridge. Richard Harbus

“We should focus on positive things to help people. We should move

forward, not look backward,” Jacobs said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office faced backlash recently after The Post revealed that Andrew’s mother, Matilda Raffa Cuomo, had been scrubbed from the state website for a mentoring program she founded. At Hochul’s behest, the state Office of Children and Family Services restored Matilda’s name, say the erasure of the Cuomo matriarch was an “oversight.”