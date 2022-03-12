More city workers face axe over vaccination deadline

New York City public employees had until Friday to prove they had completed their COVID-19 vaccinations, or face the chopping block.

The workers had to show they had received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Those who received the J&J jab only needed one shot to be considered fully vaccinated.

City workers were supposed to have received at least one shot of the vaccine last year to continue working, with a second dose required within 45 days.

The vaccination deadlines varied by agency and enforcement of the second dose mandate had been lax.

The Department of Education let pass a Nov. 18 deadline for staffers in that agency who were continuing to work, and collect paychecks, rather than go on unpaid leave.

Vaccines are readied at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston. Boston Globe

City Hall would not provide a number Friday for how many had failed to submit vaccination proof. picture alliance

The city fired 1,428 workers last month. ROBYN BECK

City Hall would not provide a number Friday for how many had failed to submit vaccination proof, saying it would release the count in the coming days.

“Our goal was always to vaccinate, not terminate, and so far, over 92 percent of employees who were notified to submit proof of a second dose have done so,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement to The Post.

The city fired 1,428 workers last month who had been on unpaid leave and had not received a first dose of the vaccine, as well as two newer hires who did not get a second jab. Most of the the ousted workers were DOE employees.