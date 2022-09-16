Moped smashes into NYPD vehicle, burst into flames in Queens

A moped rammed an NYPD vehicle and exploded into a giant fireball in Queens during a police pursuit Friday, according to cops and a shocking new video.

Public Safety officers spotted the moped in the area of a possible shooting on Jamaica Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. and gave chase, calling for nearby cops to shut down traffic, according to police.

Moments later, according to a video obtained by The Post, the moped crashed into the driver’s side of an NYPD vehicle that had pulled out into the middle of the intersection of Merrick Boulevard and Liberty Avenue.

The moped then exploded and cops rushed to the blaze and dragged the rider away from the enormous flames, the video shows.

The 34-year-old driver was taken to Jamaica Hospital and was treated for cuts to his head. He was alert and talking after the incident and is expected to survive.

Police were canvassing the area for a gun and questioning the moped driver about the shooting, cops said.