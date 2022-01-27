Monsey machete attack suspect still unfit for trial: judge

The accused killer who slashed five Hasidic Jewish men at a Rockland County home during Hanukkah in 2019, leaving one dead, was deemed incompetent to stand trial — again.

Grafton Thomas, 38, is facing murder and attempted murder charges in the Dec. 28, 2019, attack in New City that killed Joseph Neumann, 72, who died from his wounds months later.

But Judge Kevin Russo on Wednesday agreed with a federal judge’s determination last year that Thomas, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, is unfit to face the charges, lohud.com said in a report.

Thomas was diagnosed with the illness at a federal mental health facility in Missouri.

“Given the tragic situation, this is the right determination,” defense attorney Michael Sussman said of Russo’s ruling.

“He needs to be in a facility where he can get proper care and treatment,” Sussman said. “We want him close to his mother’s home.”

Thomas is accused of bursting into the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg and declaring, “No one is leaving” before starting to slash the victims with a machete.

One man grabbed a piece of furniture and chased Thomas outside, giving police his license plate number and allowing cops to track him down later.