Monkeypox declared a public health emergency in NYC

New York City officials declared monkeypox a public health emergency in the Big Apple, saying it is the epicenter of the outbreak.

“Over the past few weeks, we have moved as quickly as possible to expand outreach and access to vaccines and treatment to keep people safe,” Mayor Eric Adams and Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said in a statement Saturday.

The declaration will allow the Health Department to take unspecified measures to help stop the spread of the illness.

Mayor Eric Adams and Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said the city has tried to expand outreach to help fight monkeypox in NYC. AP

Gov. Hochul had declared monkeypox as state disaster emergency on July 29, 2022. AP

Adams and Vasan said they were working to obtain more vaccine doses, saying some 150,000 New Yorkers may be at risk.

City officials have warned that gay and bisexual men who “have multiple or anonymous sex partners are at a high risk of exposure.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday night declared the disease outbreak a state disaster emergency with nearly 1,400 cases.

Orthopoxvirus/monkeypox is transmitted through bodily fluids or close bodily contact with the pus-filled lesions of a patient and is far less contagious than COVID-19. The strain of the virus currently spreading has a 1% fatality rate, and symptoms usually clear up in a matter of weeks.