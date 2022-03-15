MoMA stabbing suspect Gary Cabana may have been spotted in Philadelphia

The man accused of stabbing two Museum of Modern Art employees may be hiding out in Philadelphia – as police there are searching for a hotel arson suspect who resembles the Big Apple fugitive.

Philadelphia police on Monday night contacted the NYPD about the possible sighting of Gary Cabana, 60, after a fire earlier in the day at a Best Western in the city was believed to have been set by a man who checked into the hotel Saturday under the name of Joseph Cabana, law enforcement sources said.

Gary Cabana lists his middle name as “Joe” on his social media profile.

Sources said the suspect in Philadelphia also looks like Gary Cabana, which prompted local authorities to call the NYPD.

The arson suspect fled after the fire and the hotel was closed as of Monday night, sources said. Nobody was injured in the blaze.

Gary Cabana has been on the run since allegedly attacking the Manhattan museum workers at about 4 p.m. Saturday in a fit of rage over having his membership revoked.

The Philadelphia suspect checked in under the name “Joseph Cabana.” Gary Cabana lists his middle name as “Joe” on social media. Instagram/@gary_joe_cab

The two victims, both 24, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Since fleeing the law, Gary Cabana has been active on social media, and he messaged a Post reporter on Instagram Sunday to answer questions about his alleged attack.

He said he “lost it” on Saturday when the MOMA employees refused to let him into the famed museum to see Van Gogh’s masterpiece “Starry Night.”