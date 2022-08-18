Mom robbed at gunpoint in front of 6-year-old daughter in NYC

Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a young mother at gunpoint while she was sitting in her car with her 6-year-old daughter in The Bronx.

The NYPD on Thursday released surveillance video showing the moment the unknown perpetrator walks up to the victim’s parked car and opens the driver’s side door.

According to the police, the stick-up took place at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday in front of 1500 Macombs Road.

They said the 28-year-old victim was sitting in her parked white sedan when the suspect got out of a Dodge Charger, crossed the street and pointed a gun at the woman.

Police are searching for this man seen opening the door of a woman’s car parked in The Bronx are robbing her of her watch and purse at gunpoint on Tuesday. NYPD

He then removed the mom’s watch and grabbed her handbag as her young daughter looked on.

The armed robbery suspect was last seen returning to the waiting Dodge being driven by another person and fleeing the scene.

The mother and child were not harmed during the incident, police said.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the seen in a white Dodge Charger. NYPD

As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests have been announced in connection with the daytime robbery, and police were appealing to the public for help with identifying the culprit.