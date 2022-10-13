Mom of teen punched by stranger says it soured NYC for her

A 17-year-old girl punched in the face by a wig-wearing suspect in Manhattan last week had been in town from California, visiting colleges when the stranger broke her nose, her mom told The Post on Thursday.

The teen’s mother, who asked not to be named, said the attack “100%” soured her on the Big Apple — and that she’s now “hesitant” about her daughter going to school in the city.

“I just feel very, very traumatized,” said the mom, who lives in Los Angeles.

She said her daughter will probably still apply — but if it were up to her, she’d tell her to go elsewhere.

“If she were to ask me, I’d say no. Like, just do the other schools you were going to apply for,” she said.

The high school senior was in town to visit New York University and Columbia University with her mom on Oct. 5 when she got an unwanted lesson from the school of hard knocks.

A California teen was randomly decked by a stranger wearing a wig in Manhattan. dcpi

The mom and daughter were headed to the Plaza Hotel for tea between tours when a man wearing a wig slugged the teen for no apparent reason on Eighth Avenue and West 40th Street.

“He just came up to us and just decked her, you know, in the face,” the mom said, adding that her daughter fell backward. “I went to go grab her — like I was holding her — and yelling and screaming and yelling at this person.”

She frantically tried to fight the man off with an umbrella, and he got spooked and ran away — leaving the teen with a bloody broken nose.

The suspect broke the teen’s nose after punching her. dcpi

Good Samaritans helped her care for the 17-year-old, who was later treated at Bellevue hospital cleared by a doctor to fly home.

They had previously had great experiences in New York City during the holidays — but it was stunning that “something so horrific” could happen “out of nowhere,” the mom said.

“Unfortunately, you know, my daughter and I are mostly sad and hurt,” she said.

The NYPD on Wednesday released images of the suspect, shown in surveillance footage walking through a subway turnstile, in a beige coat, black dress, red face mask and with a blonde wig under a black hat.

Police are looking for the public’s help in tracking down the alleged attacker, who they said appears to be in his 30s and is around 5 foot 5 and 150 pounds.