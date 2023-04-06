Mom of strangled teen Corde Scott rails against Bronx judge who cut killer loose

The heartbroken mother of the 15-year-old boy allegedly strangled to death by his stepdad railed against the notoriously lenient Bronx judge who cut the accused killer loose, calling the shocking move “heartbreaking.”

Karen Glenn told The Post she couldn’t even watch on Wednesday when soft-on-crime Bronx Criminal Court Judge Naiti Semaj released maniac stepdad Tyresse Minter without bail in the teen Corde Scott’s slaying.

“I couldn’t believe what the judge was saying,” Glenn, 35, said Thursday. “I got so upset I walked out of the courtroom. They weren’t even finished. I saw they where they were going.”

Minter was suddenly rearrested on Thursday after Gov Kathy Hochul said he violated his parole.

The grieving mom said she was perplexed by the judge’s decision to release Minter and wanted justice for her son.

“No bail? I don’t know why the judge released him,” she said.

“It was unfortunate to sit there and watch them let him go. Someone who was supposed to protect my son and my son wound up dying in his care. It’s disheartening that they just let him walk.”

Minter, 28, was still on parole after serving a state prison stint on an assault conviction when he was charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in Scott’s Jan. 23 strangulation.

Minter waited 20 minutes to call 911 after the teen collapsed and lost consciousness inside their Bronx apartment, with the boy pronounced dead at the scene.





Corde Scott, 15, was strangled to death inside the family’s Bronx apartment on Jan. 23. Police charged his stepfather, Tyresse Minter, with his death, but Bronx Judge Naita Semaj cut Minter loose without bail on Wednesday. rfaraino

Bronx prosecutors asked Semaj to order Minter held without bail, but the judge instead released him on his own recognizance — without bail — despite his criminal record and the fact that he is still on parole until September on the earlier assault conviction.

Although Hochul rearrested Minter, Glenn could not immediately be reached for comment on the development.

She was reeling from the decision early Thursday.

“It’s heartbreaking that the judge can ROR someone who is involved in a 15-year-old dying,” Glenn said. “I wasn’t there. My son can’t tell me what happened.

“I don’t think that was fair. The [prosecutor] fought very hard for him to be remanded,” she added. “Corde will get the justice he deserved. I still believe in the justice system. I had him when I was just 19. He was my friend as well as being my son.

“My son deserves justice,” Glenn said. “He shouldn’t have died in his house.”





She said she hasn’t spoken to Minter since the fatal fight — and will be testifying against him at his trial.

But Glenn said she had no idea that Semaj had a history of leniency.

“I had no idea the judge had done this before. That’s why I was so surprised when I heard no bail.”