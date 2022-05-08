Mom of slain tarot card reader Anna Torres heartbroken on Mother’s Day

The grieving mother of slain Queens tarot card reader Anna Torres said she is heartbroken without her daughter on Mother’s Day — but will “put on a happy face” for her grandkids.

“It’s going to be very, very sad because Anna won’t be here,” Aurea Ruiz, 74, told The Post. “But she would not want me to be sad.

“I’m going to put on a happy face for my children and grandchildren because if I start crying they are going to cry and I want them to be happy,” said Ruiz, who is currently bedridden at Queens General Hospital.

“My daughter was my angel,” Ruiz added. “She was wonderful, beautiful. Everybody loved her.”

Torres’ mother Aurea Ruiz was in the house at the time of the shooting.

Torres, 51, a beloved Ozone Park mom who did psychic readings from her home, was shot and killed by a disgruntled customer as she answered her door on May 4.

Giuseppe Canzani, 41, a gambling addict charged in the slaying, surrendered to police at the 106th Precinct stationhouse about one hour after the shooting.

He is being held without bail on murder and weapons charges in the case.

Ruiz said she lay by helplessly in another room as her daughter was gunned down in cold blood.

“My grandson’s wife came to me and said, ‘What happened?’ I said I think they shot Anna. Go see what happened,” Ruiz recalled. “She went to the door. She said, ‘I don’t see her. She thought it was a joke and Anna was outside.

“But when she closed the door she saw her on the floor,” she said. “She didn’t fall in the hallway. She fell back next to the steps to go upstairs.”

The family called 911 as Torres lay mortally wounded in her own home.

“I can’t see nothing else,” Ruiz said. “It’s not going away. I can’t eat nothing. I’m trying to see if I can forget it, like see something else like a birthday party, somebody celebrating anything, a wedding party — something happy just to clear my mind.”

Everyone loved Torres, the devastated mom said. Ruiz said her daughter cared for her and was “my helper.”

Torres’ customer Giuseppe Canzani has been charged in the murder. BRIGITTE STELZER

NYPD investigating the scene of the shooting in Queens on May 4, 2022. Dennis A. Clark

The grieving woman said she had eight children with whom she fled an abusive husband — with six of them still alive following her daughter’s untimely death.

“I loved everything about my daughter,” Ruiz said. “Everything she did was good for everybody and everybody say thank you. I can’t understand why this guy did it.”

According to police and sources, Canzani claimed he killed Torres because she put a curse on him and believed she was “a witch.”

Canzani allegedly killed Torres because he believes she put a curse on him, according to police sources. Facebook / Anna Torres

One regular Torres client called Canzai’s curse claim nonsense.

“Even if she was a witch she is not gonna do that to nobody,” said Miriam Lester, 47, who had been a Torres customer for more than 20 years. “Even if she is a witch she does good to help people.”