Mom of slain NYC subway victim Charles Moore slams City Hall

The grieving mom of a Bronx man randomly stabbed to death at a subway station has slammed the city and Mayor Eric Adams, saying they are failing to keep New Yorkers safe on the transit system.

Frances Vanterpoole Moore, 73, railed against City Hall over the senseless death of her son, 38-year-old Citi Field employee Charles Moore, who was stabbed multiple times at the East 176th Street station Thursday.

“The city should be sued,” she told The Post, adding that Adams “needs to get his ass whipped.”

The heartbroken woman said cops didn’t even tell her that her son was dead — and that she found out from a neighbor who spoke to news reporters.

“They failed us,” she said. “You ain’t going to come tell me about my baby? He has no criminal record. He worked. This is why [Adams] need to get his ass whipped. You did that wrong to me.

“You don’t do this,” Vanderpoole Moore said. “You just don’t treat us like that.”

Frances Vanterpoole Moore said Eric Adams and City Hall failed her son after he was horrifically stabbed while coming home from work. Paul Martinka

She called for more cops on the trains, adding, “It’s your fault my child is dead.”

Vanderpoole Moore remembered her son, a maintenance worker at Citi Field, as a “hardworking man” and a doting father to an 8-year-old girl.

“He paid his taxes, he worked for the New York Mets,” she said. “Give him the consideration, that this man has a child. Acknowledge who we are. We’re talking about a hardworking man and a father who loved his child.”

Citi Field employee Charles Moore was stabbed multiple times on a train platform. Charles Moore was returning from work late at night before he was attacked. Many of Charles Moore’s family members said his senseless death is devastating.

Moore was returning from work around 10:30 p.m. Thursday when he was suddenly attacked on a crowded train platform, police said.

Saquan Lemons, a 27-year-old ex-con, was busted at the scene and ordered held without bail on charges of murder, manslaughter and weapons possession at his first court appearance early Sunday.

Lemons’ lawyer, John Cromwell, asked that his client undergo a psych evaluation.

Moore was remembered by relatives as a “very sweet” man who was “really passionate about his family.

Saquan Lemons, an ex-convict, was busted at the scene of the stabbing.

“It’s not fair,” his sister-in-law, Ena Griffin, told The Post. “We really hope that the DA does the right thing by our family and let [the suspect] be charged to the fullest.

“No one is helping us right now,” Griffin added. “So it’s not looking good. I hope it gets better because it’s not fair. We’re New Yorkers. We should come first.”

The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.