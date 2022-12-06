Mom of slain 17-year-old girl wants ex-con Sundance Oliver in jail for good

The heartbroken parents of a 17-year-old girl who was gunned down inside a Brooklyn housing project are demanding justice for their slain daughter — and want suspected killer Sundance Oliver off the streets for good.

“I hope he never makes it out of jail so he can’t do that to no one else,” Tasha Rattray, the mother of teen shooting victim Keyaira Rattray-Brothers, told The Post through tears on Tuesday.

“And I will be there — me and my family — every court date,” Rattray, 40, said as she wept. “To make sure our voices are heard for Keyaira.”

The slain teen’s father had harsher words.

“I want him to rot in there,” Kevin Brothers told The Post. “It makes no sense for him to come out here. What he’s doing is no good. He should never come out.”

Tasha Rattray, left, and Kevin Brothers are demanding justice for the slain 17-year-old daughter, Keyaira Rattray-Brothers. Paul Martinka for NY Post

Sundance Oliver, 28, a career gangbanger, is accused of killing Keyaira Rattray-Brothers and a 21-year-old man during a violent shooting spree.

The Brooklyn teen was shot in the chest shortly after midnight Tuesday at the Kingsborough Houses — part of an alleged shooting rampage by Oliver that also left a 21-year-old man dead and a 96-year-old man wounded, police said.

Oliver, who is on parole after serving five years in prison on a 2014 felony robbery conviction, was the subject of a massive NYPD manhunt before he turned himself in to cops in at the 77th precinct in Crown Heights. Charges against him were pending.

Keyaira’s grieving dad questioned why the suspected shooter hadn’t already been behind bars.

“I don’t want to hear nothing about, ‘No, oh, he’s mental,’” he said. “I don’t want to hear none of that. I don’t want to hear nothing about mental problems or he didn’t take his medicine. Because if that’s the case, why is he out on the street?

“He’s on parole already,” Brothers added. “What is he doing out anyway?”

Keyaira Rattray-Brothers, 17, was shot dead at Kingsborough Houses in Brooklyn early Tuesday, allegedly by ex-con Sundance Oliver. Paul Martinka for NY Post

His daughter — who attended high school in Manhattan and dreamed of being a singer — was rushed to Brookdale University Medical Center after the shooting and later pronounced dead.

Late Tuesday morning, her devastated mom was escorted by cops to the building where the bloodshed took place.

“I want my baby to have justice,” Rattray said. “The young boy that got shot and killed as well. I want justice for him too. And a 96-year-old man — and thank God he survived. I feel like everyone needs justice.”

She called on the city to do more to curb gun violence.

“I think they need to do whatever that needs to be done to keep these guns off the streets and to keep the neighborhood as safe as possible,” she said.

Tasha Rattray, left, is demanding justice for her slain 17-year-old daughter, Keyaira Rattray-Brothers, who was shot dead at Kingsborough Houses in Brooklyn. Paul Martinka for NY Post

Rattray said she had last spoken to her daughter via FaceTime at around 6:30 p.m. Monday for about nine minutes.

“We were just talking — telling me how her day was going, telling me that she loved me and that she will be home soon. I told her, ‘Keyaira, be safe out there. I love you too and see you soon’ — not knowing that six-and-a-half hours later she was going to be gone,” the mom recalled.

Rattray described her late daughter as “a very tough girl” who was, “at the same time she was loving and caring and supportive and talented.”

“She knew how to sing and how to dance. Somewhat of a boxer, too. Keyaira was the typical 17-year-old living in Brooklyn,” she said.

Rattray said she didn’t know whether Keyaira knew her suspected killer.

“All I know is Keyaira, she leaves here and goes outside to be with her friends,” she said. “Unfortunately when they get older you can’t control who they hang out with or what they do. You just have to let them live their own life.

“And her life was cut short,” Rattray added. “Over what? Only time will tell.”

Additional reporting by Larry Celona