Mom of NYC shooting victim pleads with Biden to end gun violence

The grieving mother of Krystal Bayron-Nieves, the 19-year-old cashier who was fatally shot during a robbery at a Manhattan Burger King, urged President Joe Biden to help clean up the gun violence plaguing the Big Apple, according to a report.

“I want to tell the president that this is what happened to my daughter and this should not happen to any other child,” Kristie Nieves, 36, told Fox News through a Spanish interpreter.

“We need to get the guns off the streets so no one goes through this,” she added at the office of her civil attorney Sanford Rubenstein on Tuesday, according to the network.

Surveillance video captures the moments before a gunman opened fires killing a 19-year-old cashier during a robbery at a Manhattan Burger King on January 9, 2022. NYPD

Police said the teen was working the night shift at the fast-food joint on Jan. 9 when a man came in around 1 a.m., brandished a gun and demanded money.

Her family said there was only about $100 in the cash register.

The armed robber pistol-whipped one man, slugged the female manager, and, as he was leaving, turned and fired at Krystal, mortally wounding her, according to police.

A memorial outside the Burger King where Kristal Bayron-Nieves was shot and killed on January 9, 2022. Robert Miller

Krystal Bayron-Nieves’ mother pleaded with President Biden to help solve the current gun problem plaguing New York. Robert Miller

Winston Glynn, a 30-year-old homeless former employee at the eatery, was later charged with murder in the death of the Puerto Rico native, who moved to the Big Apple to live with her mother and younger brother six years ago.

“We need to change a lot of laws, we need more police and there is so much crime,” Nieves said. “We need to do whatever it takes get the guns off the streets.”

The distraught woman made her comments two days before the president visits the city to meet Mayor Eric Adams and discuss the troubling surge in gun violence.

Biden announced his visit last week in the wake of the killing of two NYPD officers in Harlem.

President Biden announced his trip to New York after two police officers in Harlem were killed. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Since he was sworn in as mayor on Jan. 1, five NYPD cops have been shot, a baby girl was shot in the face, a mentally ill man killed a woman by shoving her in front of an oncoming subway train and Krystal was gunned down in cold blood.

Nieves was particularly offended by a comment White House press secretary Jen Psaki made Monday in which she brushed off concerns about liberal cities’ soft-on-crime policies — joking on a left-leaning podcast that media coverage of violence in major cities like New York came from an “alternate universe.”

“I know there is a crime problem in the city because my daughter was murdered,” Nieves said.

Winston Glynn, who was a former employee, charged with murder. Kristal Bayron-Nieves had allegedly told her mother that she feared for her safety while working the late night shift. G.N. Miller

“I know how she feels because I’m going through it. This has to stop,” she added tearfully, referring to the mother of the baby who was struck in the face by a stray bullet.

Krystal had complained about the late-night shift, fearing for her safety in a neighborhood peppered with vagrants, her family has said.

Her mom last month told The Post she still feels guilty that she convinced her daughter to stick it out and go in to work on the day she was killed.

“[Kristal] say, ‘I don’t want to go. I’m scared,’” she said. “I say, ‘You have to go and be responsible.’ At 10 p.m. I wake her up to go and tell her, ‘You have to go. You have to be responsible. You have to get a better life.’”

On Tuesday, she told Fox News, “This is a nightmare that I never thought I’d have to live with, and I never thought it would happen here in America.”