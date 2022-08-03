Mom of NYC McDonald’s worker shot over cold fries distraught

The mother of the McDonald’s worker who was shot in the neck in a dispute over cold french fries told The Post Wednesday she hasn’t been able to get any rest as her young son battles to stay alive.

“I’m really not ready for this,” the mom, who didn’t share her name, said at Brooklyn’s Brookdale Hospital where her son Matthew Jeremiah Webb has been in critical condition since the shooting Monday evening.

“I’m just going back and forth with so many flashes in mind. My mind is not stable.”

Webb’s mother said she thinks she needs ”more stronger family around me” as she prays for her son, 23, and waits for updates.

At the hospital Wednesday morning, the distraught mom asked a pastor to pray with her son in the hospital room.

“I barely get any rest. I’m so tired, I need to call somebody,” said the mom.

She declined to update The Post on the condition of her son but police said he remained in critical condition as of Wednesday morning.

Webb was working in the McDonalds at 1531 Fulton St. in Bed-Stuy Monday when he was allegedly shot by Michael Morgan, 20, around 7 p.m. on the sidewalk outside the chain.

McDonald’s worker Matthew Jeremiah Webb was critically shot in the neck.

McDonald’s worker Matthew Jeremiah Webb was apparently shot over a dispute on cold fries. Paul Martinka

Relatives and friends of Matthew Jeremiah Webb are seen outside Brookdale hospital while the victim remains in critical condition. Paul Martinka

Morgan, 20, was charged late Tuesday with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said. Camellia Dunlap, 18 — Morgan’s girlfriend — was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon after she admitted to cops she handed her beau the gun, law-enforcement sources said.

The alleged shooter came to the Mcdonald’s after his mother, Lisa Fulmore, got in a tiff with Webb after she was served cold fries.

Fulmore began hassling workers over the fries and when they laughed at her for asking to speak to a manager, her son stormed into the restaurant in his mother’s defense, she told The Post in an exclusive interview. At some point, Webb went outside of the restaurant and was then allegedly shot by Morgan.

Officers investigate the scene of the shooting at a McDonald’s in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. Paul Martinka

Matthew Jeremiah Webb’s mother admitted she hasn’t sleep at all in the aftermath of the shooting. Paul Martinka

“My son is just saying that he gotta do what he gotta do and the [victim] came after him and whatever happened, happened,’’ Fulmore said.

Law enforcement sources noted the victim had no prior arrests and there is no indication he was carrying a weapon when he was shot.

Morgan has been previously arrested several times, including for grand larceny in 2019 and assault and theft of service in 2018, police sources said.

Additional reporting by Joe Marino