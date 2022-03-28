Mom of girl, 3, shot outside daycare wants to flee Brooklyn

The frightened mom of a 3-year-old girl hit by a stray bullet outside a Brooklyn daycare center last week says the family is now looking to move “anywhere far from Brownsville.”

“We have to go,” a distraught Avion Bartlett told The Post on Monday. “We’re looking to move. Anywhere far from Brownsville.”

But for now “we got to head home because we have nowhere else to go,” Bartlett said — as the man who shot her daughter remains on the loose.

“I’m telling my husband I don’t feel safe going into the house,” said Bartlett, a 39-year-old home-health-care aide. “I’m scared.”

The woman’s daughter, identified by the family as Tiara Aiken, was walking outside the Creative Minds Family Day Care Center on Riverdale Avenue with her dad around 6 p.m. Friday when she was hit in the shoulder by a stray bullet. The shooter was apparently targeting another dad who was putting his 2-year-old son in the back of a car, police have said.

Tiara’s shaken father told The Post outside Maimonides Medical Center on Saturday that said he was in disbelief over the incident and had no clue who the shooter was.

“I never see him before in my life,” he said.

Tiara Aiken pictured leaving Maimonides hospital with her aunt. Gregory P. Mango

Tiara Aiken was shot while walking with her father outside of a daycare center. Milton Signman Walters

The little girl was rushed to the hospital and could be released Monday, her mother said.

“She’s playing,” Bartlett said. “She don’t understand what’s going on. She knows [it’s] a strange environment, that’s it. She’s in good spirits.”

The mom raged that the criminal-justice system allows suspects to be dumped back on the street too easily, including those caught with weapons.

“Those people, when they get caught, those people, all they do is release them,” Bartlett said. “People with illegal guns [need] to be put away. Why [are] they with a gun?

Surveillance footage of the shooting suspect who shot Aiken. NYPD

The suspect’s vehicle at the scene of the shooting. NYPD

“The police have been helpful,” she added. “So far they found the vehicle the person was driving. They have a strong lead.”

The shooting came in the wake of other gunplay earlier in the week that left a 7-year-old girl wounded on Coney Island, also by a stray bullet.