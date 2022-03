A mother and her 6-year-old daughter were found stabbed to death in the Bronx, cops said Sunday.

The 26-year-old and child were found with multiple stab wounds in their bedroom at 4024 Monticello Avenue in Edenwald around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Knives were found on the scene, a police source said.

Cops had been called to the apartment for a wellness check. It’s not clear who called the police.