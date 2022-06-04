Model Enly Tammela selling hand-poured, $490 candles

This candle may burn a hole in your wallet.

Model Enly Tammela’s new coffee and candle shop in Nolita is selling a bank-busting $490 candle the owner hopes will cause buyers to wax poetic about its artistry — and forget about the price.

The candle — which consists of four pounds of coconut and soy wax and burns for 200 hours — sits in glass she designed, and is handblown in Brooklyn by artisan William Couig.

“It’s a piece of art that you can use after for anything, put flowers, fruit in it or you can also bring those vessels back to my store and then I will refill it,” explained the 30-year-old, who has struck poses for the likes of Ralph Lauren, Chanel, Revlon and Covergirl.

Her ‘wick’ed idea was ignited during the pandemic, after her now-ex-boyfriend made a quip about her newfound obsession with crafting.

Tammela got the idea to sell candles after she became “obsessed” with crafting over the pandemic. J.C. Rice for NY Post

Tammela taught herself candle-making by watching videos online. J.C. Rice for NY Post

Tammela’s candles burn for 200 hours. Kertin Vasser

“My boyfriend back then was like, ‘Why don’t you just make candles?’ But kind of as a joke, because I was literally making everything,” she said. “Starting from masks, because they were hard to get, to even sewing bedsheets.”

A self-proclaimed candle aficionado, she has a penchant for high-end labels like diptyque and Trudon.

The Estonia native taught herself candle-making through Googling and watching videos, and after a year of experimenting in her Tribeca apartment, she came up with one that was up to ‘sniff.’

Her signature scent, made of thyme and cedar wood, which she originally named after her yoga instructor, Juan, now goes by Enly’s address, 227 Mott.