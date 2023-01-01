Millionaire pharma exec Gigi Jordan — who killed 8-year-old son — found dead inside NYC home in possible suicide

Gigi Jordan, the millionaire pharmaceutical executive convicted of manslaughter in the death of her 8-year-old son, was found dead inside her Brooklyn home in what cops are investigating as a possible suicide, The Post has learned.

Her body was found around 12:30 a.m. Friday at her apartment in in Stuyvesant Heights, according to sources — just hours after US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued an order that was expected to send Jordan, 62, back to prison.

The cause of death has yet to be determined, but sources said a note was found at the scene.

It marks what may be the final chapter in a long tale full of bizarre twists and turns.

Jordan was accused of force-feeding her autistic son, Jude Mirra, a lethal dose of pills in February 2010 inside a luxury suite at the Peninsula Hotel.

During a strange six-week trial, Jordan’s defense lawyers argued she killed the boy while in a state of extreme emotional disturbance, fearing he was about to be murdered by her ex-husband.

A Manhattan jury acquitted her of the top murder count, but found Jordan guilty of manslaughter in 2014.

Jordan appears in court in August, 2011. AP

Jordan was sentenced to 18 years in prison — but a federal judge tossed her conviction in 2020 over a procedural misstep.

The trial judge had briefly sealed the courtroom over the objection of Jordan’s lawyers and US Magistrate Judge Sarah Cave ruled that while the error hadn’t harmed Jordan’s case, her Sixth Amendment right to a fair trial had been violated.

Jordan was sprung from prison Dec. 9, 2020 after serving more than 10 years of her sentence. At the time, Cave ordered her released to home confinement on a $250,000 bond as her case played out.

Jordan was convicted of manslaughter in the death of her son, Jude. Steven Hirsch

On Thursday, Sotomayor issued an order reversing a previous one from Dec. 20 allowing Jordan to remain free on bail while the high court weighed her appeal, Law & Crime reported.

