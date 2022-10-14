Mike Itkis stars in porn to show ‘sex positive’ agenda

His campaign’s off with a bang!

A Manhattan congressional candidate has released an online porn video starring himself in a bid to highlight his “sex positive” political platform.

Long-odds, third-party hopeful Mike Itkis — who’s expected to lose to Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler in New York’s 12th District — posted the steamy, 13-minute sex tape with adult movie star Nicole Sage.

Politicians usually want to cover up their sex tapes — but Itkis said he put it out to prove he’s truly excited about legalizing sex work.

“If I would just talk about it, it wouldn’t demonstrate my commitment to the issue,” he told City & State. “And the fact I actually did it was a huge learning experience, and it actually influenced items on my platform.”

He said he posted the video, titled “Bucket List Bonanza,” to a popular porn website as “a conversation piece.”

Mike Itkis released the video as a “conversation piece.” Itkis Campaign

Nicole Sage is an adult movie star.

Mike Itkis is a Long-odds, third party hopeful.

Sage starred in the video with Itkis.



The footage of him making whoopie with Sage — who bills herself as “a slutty girl from New Mexico” — was his first time having sex on camera, he said.

“I’m very much an introvert,” he said. “I’m kind of a nerd who doesn’t like to be the center of attention if I can avoid it. But I thought the issues I’m trying to address are so important.”

“I wanted to have my issues talked about in some way,” he said.

The “Bucket List Bonanza” video is part of his “sex positive” platform.

Itkis’ campaign page states his background as “Not married. No kids. Not celibate. Atheist” and says he is dedicated to making sexual rights explicit by “ending adultery laws” and “decriminalizing and legalizing sex work.”

He also appears to target child support payments, writing that “men should not be required to support biological children without prior agreement.”

The Nadler campaign declined to comment to City & State on the sizzling sex tape. But Itkis’ Republican opponent said he understood the urge to seek attention amid a hot political race.

“You gotta do what you gotta do,” Mike Zumbluskas said.