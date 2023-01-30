Migrants slam lack of heat, showers in refusal to move to NYC facility

Hordes of migrants were digging in their heels Monday and refusing to go to the city’s new massive intake center in Brooklyn, choosing instead to stay camped out on the street in front of a Manhattan hotel.

Single men who recently arrived in the Big Apple after illegally crossing the US’s southern border and claiming asylum are supposed to be boarding free buses en masse from the Hell’s Kitchen hotel to their new digs.

Instead, several dozen of the asylum-seekers — decrying the alleged lack of heat and no on-site showers at the new facility at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook — were still roaming around in front of the entrance to the Watson Hotel on West 57th Street on Monday.

Some of the protesting immigrants bore signs stating “No A La Discrimination Al Imigrante,’’ while others brushed their teeth in the street, using a water bottle to rinse out there mouths, after spending the night on the sidewalk.





“Everybody who comes to New York, for whatever reason, deserves to live in places that are safe and have dignity,’’ an aid volunteer outside the hotel told The Post.

“It’s our job as New Yorkers to provide that for other people,” said the private worker, who declined to be identified. “I brought coffee, hand warmers and bananas. But I’ve heard what people really need are blankets and tents.

“The city congruent sheltering systems anywhere in the city are dehumanizing at best and dangerous.





“It’s not surprising that people don’t want to be in places where they have no privacy or safety.’’

Mayor Eric Adams has blasted the border situation and fellow Democrat President Biden for not doing enough to help the city and others across the US deal with the crisis.

To date, at least 41,000 immigrants have come to the Big Apple since spring, many on buses paid for by border states fed-up with Biden’s lax policies.

The city previously opened another intake center on Randall’s Island for the flood of migrants but then quickly closed it because of lack of use.





As with Randall’s Island, an NYPD representative said the migrants’ move to the Brooklyn facility “has to be voluntary.”

At one point, as some migrants were seen loading into a city bus with their belongings, others were laying down on the sidewalk outside the hotel under “makeshift” tents made out of tarps and plastic bags.

Around 10:15 a.m. Monday, police began to put up barricades around the parking lot next to the hotel to keep wandering migrants out, as a volunteer screamed, “Don’t Go! The yard is an ice box!” a reference to a purported lack of heat at the new facility.

But some New Yorkers felt differently.

“Send them back!” a truck driver yelled while driving past the hotel.

A woman driving by also screamed, “Go back to your country!”





A man from the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs was on hand outside the hotel to talk to some of the migrants, assuring them that he and other city workers “are here to help with [your] transition.”

As he began to talk to one man, a group of other migrants gathered around him, complaining about reports the Brooklyn Cruise terminal lacked heat.

A migrant also complained that “if they need to use the bathroom, they have to go a block away and bring all of there stuff because they were told that the facility would not be responsible for any lost or stolen items.”

“At least in Randall’s Island, we had a bathroom,” another migrant said, referring to on-site showers.





One of the advocates for the migrants who refused to give her name claimed, “The migrants are being forced to go to Red Hook.”

But the NYPD responded that the city is “trying to use [the Watson] for family and kids.

“So if you’re a single male, they are asking you to move to Red Hook.”

The Post was not allowed inside the new Brooklyn complex but got a first look at the digs from a migrant who walked through the facility and took video.





The unnamed person said it was cold inside but that there was some heat. He said the main problem with the facility was that communal showers were based outside the center in mobile trailers.

Hundreds of cots with green bedding and white pillows were lined up in the terminal’s airy lofted hall, most of them empty.

A handful of asylum seekers were seen lying down, including one sleeping man wearing what appeared to be a 49ers jersey, a day after San Francisco football team was trounced in the NFC Championship game.





Clean, freshly tiled bathrooms, each featuring four sinks and eight stalls, were open for use.

Dozens of large tables were lined up in a massive cafeteria as sandwiches, potato chips and oranges were made available along with juice water and coffee.

A small group people were dining, and several employees were milling about, according to the footage.