Migrant mom commits suicide in NYC shelter: Mayor Adams

A migrant mother who recently arrived in the Big Apple committed suicide in a city facility on Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams disclosed.

“The thousands of asylum seekers we have seen arrive in our city came to this country seeking a better life. Sadly, though, yesterday, an asylum seeker in one of our facilities took her own life,” Adams said in a statement.

“Our hearts break for this young woman and any loved ones she may have, and we as a city mourn her.”

No other details were immediately available, including the location or operator of the facility where the suicide took place. At a subsequent, unrelated press conference in Brooklyn, Adams described the tragic woman as a mother.

A spokeswoman for the Coalition for The Homeless — the civil rights group tasked with oversight of the Department of Homeless Services under the city’s decades-old right-to-shelter legal settlement — said it had not yet been notified of the death.

Migrants arrive at New York City’s Port Authority Terminal after being sent from Texas.

A MTA bus transports newly arrived migrants to a shelter in the Bronx.

Migrant families carry their belongings after getting off a bus from Texas.

Buses from Texas arrive in New York City.



If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.