Midwood High School’s Brian Quinones charged for child porn in NYC

An employee of a Brooklyn high school was charged by the feds Wednesday for allegedly extorting a boy into producing child pornography and for trading the sick content with another pervert, authorities said.

The suspect, 30-year-old Brian Quinones, worked as a paraprofessional at Midwood High School – a job that put him in a one-on-one capacity with special needs students, according to federal authorities in Brooklyn.

From 2019 to 2020, the feds allege, Quinones traded more than 100 files that contained child pornography with another suspect who has since been charged with similar crimes.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Quinones’ Sheepshead Bay home, seized his electronic devices, and discovered chats he had with a 15-year-old boy, according to charging documents against him.

In the chats, he posed as a woman and extorted the boy into sending him sexually explicit images and videos, according to the feds.

He threatened to expose the boy after he sent him sexually explicit videos, the documents state.

Quinones allegedly shared the child pornographic photos with other adults, who are facing similar charges. Gregory P. Mango

“I’m ready to make u famous. Any last words?” he threatened in one of the messages, according to the feds.

“To keep our children safe, we immediately moved this employee away from children when we learned of this investigation last October. We will work with the FBI as they investigate these extremely disturbing allegations, and if convicted, we will move to terminate him,” a Department of Education spokesperson said in a statement.

Quinones faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison if convicted. Attorney information for him was not immediately available.