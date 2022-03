A robber ripped off a Midtown bank Monday afternoon — handing a teller a note before hightailing it out of there with about $500, cops said.

The crook passed the note to a teller at TD Bank at East 57th Street and Third Avenue around 1:30 p.m., according to police. He was given about $500, cops said.

The man then took off on foot.

Police said they weren’t aware of what the note said.

The thief was described as a man wearing a black hoodie, gray pants and a blue hat, police said.