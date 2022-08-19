Michael Bloomberg says he voted for Suraj Patel in NY-12 primary

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg has said he voted for longshot candidate Suraj Patel in the NY-12 Democratic primary over longtime Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Jerrold Nadler, a new video obtained by The Post reveals.

Patel campaign staffer Andres Dier, 29, said he was standing outside the PS 169 poll site on East 88th Street Tuesday evening when Bloomberg walked inside — presumably to vote.

“Thank you, Mr. Bloomberg!” Dier called after Bloomberg when the former mayor emerged, according to a video shot by the volunteer that shows Bloomberg’s legs and shoes, but not his face.

Suraj Patel is running for Congress in New York’s 12 Congressional District against Rep. Nadler and Rep. Carolyn Maloney. Paul Martinka

“By the way George Rodriguez says hi, he used to work for you!” added Dier, referring to a former City Hall staffer.

Bloomberg exclaimed in response, “Well, I did vote for him!” pointing to the Patel sign in Dier’s hands, according to the campaign staffer.

“Because of you!” the ex-mayor added.

“Really? You’re amazing,” responds Dier.

“At least you got one vote,” added Bloomberg before walking away.

Bloomberg spokesman Howard Wolfson declined to confirm the vote or comment when reached by The Post.

But the Big Apple’s billionaire former mayor is known for backing Democratic pols with moderate platforms — like current Mayor Eric Adams.

Patel, an attorney and businessman who has called himself an “Obama Democrat,” shares some similarities with Bloomberg — like supporting the expansion of Big Apple charter schools.

When reached by The Post, Patel said he was thrilled after seeing the video.

“We are fighting to win the votes of every Democrat in our district, our coalition is growing because voters firmly believe we need a new generation of leadership fighting for our values in Washington,” he said.

Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg told the Patel staffer that he was voting for the NY-12 hopeful. Chesnot/Getty Images

“Change is on the ballot and we’re the only campaign that represents that with comprehensive plans for New York and America for the next decade.”

The newly drawn 12th District mashes Manhattan’s West Side and East Side together – forcing Nadler and Maloney to compete for one seat.

Recent polling shows Nadler leading both Maloney and Patel. The longtime congressman recently clinched endorsements from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and the New York Times editorial board.

Primary day is Aug. 23.