Michael Bloomberg hopeful for NYC under Mayor Eric Adams

New York’s billionaire ex-mayor has high hopes for the Big Apple under its new chief executive.

“We are all rooting for [Eric Adams] as he takes on the best job in the world. I’ve never been more optimistic about New York City’s future,” the former mayor posted on several social media networks on New Year’s Day, after Adam’s swearing-in.

The posts — on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn — featured a snap of Bloomberg and Adams, standing side-by-side.

The posts did not mention the city’s outgoing mayor, Bill de Blasio.

