Mets ’20-game’ packages not always pitch-perfect

Mets fans are crying foul after purchasing “20-game” packages this year — only to get shorted by as many as four contests.

“I love what Steve Cohen has done for Mets fans, but his ticket office is about as transparent, consistent and disappointing as a Carlos Correa MRI,” snarked a New Jersey ticket holder who purchased his 20-game plan about a month ago — and “unwittingly got 19.”

If the fan had bought the same package today, it would only include 16 games.

Yet the Mets website still trumpets the packages as “20-game memberships.”

It’s only when you actually count the games listed on the site do you notice the disparity. And many fans don’t do a hand count.

“I bought a 20-game package that gave me only 19 games,” said befuddled Manhattan ticket holder named John. “I called the Mets and they said the ’20 game’ package was only a name.”





Mets fans who buy 20-game packages today are looking at getting 16 games.





Fans “are all still receiving the same benefits, access, priority … It’s the same process that has been in place for years,” according to a Mets spokesperson.

The Mets explained to The Post that originally 20 games were offered in the membership packages, but as time went on — and certain games sold out — the number of games had to be reduced. And prices were also reduced if any packages became fewer than 20 games, the team said.

“Fans who purchased 20-game memberships when they first went on sale did receive all 20 games. However, as we get closer to the season, quickly approaching games will get removed from the 20-game membership,” noted Mets spokeswoman Katie Agostin. “Now that we’re near the start of the season, the game options for the month of April have been removed from the 20-game membership, dropping the plan offer down to 16 or 17 games.”

The memberships still offer side benefits, like “discounts on concessions, merchandise and tickets.”





“I love what Steve Cohen has done for Mets fans, but his ticket office is about as transparent, consistent and disappointing as a Carlos Correa MRI,” snarked a New Jersey ticket holder who purchased his 20-game plan about a month ago — and “unwittingly got 19.”

And the Amazins, despite complaints, persist with the “20-game” misnomer.

Fans “are all still receiving the same benefits, access, priority … It’s the same process that has been in place for years,” Agostin said.