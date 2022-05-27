Mercedes driver killed after striking home: cops

An out-of-control Mercedes driver was killed when he blew off a Bronx highway and crashed into a home Thursday night, cops said.
The 25-year-old driver was heading south on the New England Thruway near Exit 14, for the Hutchinson River Parkway, just before 7 p.m. when he hurled off the ramp and fell to the ground below, police said.
The motorist then slammed into the front of a home on Pelham Bay Parkway West near Ropes Avenue, causing minimal damage, authorities said.
He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, cops said.
A 28-year-old woman who sat in the front passenger seat was taken to the same hospital, where she is listed in stable condition with a fractured leg, police said.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, cops said.
Hours later, a 49-year-old man riding a motorized scooter or moped was critically injured in a separate Bronx crash, authorities said.
The driver lost control at Van Cortlandt Park East and East 233rd Street around 4:15 a.m., striking a traffic control device, cops said.
He was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition with head trauma, police said.