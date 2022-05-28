Memorial Day weekend off to gloomy start but expected to improve

The holiday weekend was off to a gloomy start at Rockaway Beach on Saturday, where the gray skies kept sun-worshippers away.

Despite the reported lifeguard shortage, all eight New York City beaches were open Saturday, albeit at the Queens hotspot, a bit empty.

The gloomy clouds made for a dramatic backdrop as a lone pedestrian strolled on the sand, but forecasters say things should perk up for Sunday and Monday.

“If you’re looking for some of that summer feeling for the unofficial start to summer, then I’d look for a beach day to be Memorial Day itself,” said Fox Weather meteorologist Marissa Lautenbacher.

“If you’re someone who maybe enjoys more temperate days, Sunday is the best beach day,” she said. “It’s going to be sunny, bright, highs in the mid-70s, so it’s not going to be as hot.”

As for throwing some burgers and hot dogs on the grill, she said, “definitely Sunday is the day to do it.”

And for those with more patriotic plans, she said, “Sunday is going to be a really good night for fireworks, just because it’s going to feel a lot better, not as muggy. The low overnight is only supposed to be 65, and it’s going to be clear skies.”

Saturday’s spotty weather didn’t deter Coney Island lovers.

The weather is expected to improve on Sunday and Memorial Day. Daniel William McKnight

” … It’s not even crowded, it’s beautiful outside, so I’m just happy to be here,” said actress Katherine Stinnett, 26, who was tanning at the Brooklyn beach with her friend Jack Villalobos.

“I’ve been waiting for it to be like beach weather like all year. I love coming here,” the Manhattan resident said. “I thought it was going to be so busy and rainy, so I was so nervous, but I was still going to come anyway.”

Villalobos, who is also planning to visit Rockaway Beach on Monday, couldn’t wait.

“All I’ve been wanting for months now is to sit in the sand and stare at the water, so I’ve been pretty pumped about that,” he said. “It’s a double sun type of weekend.”