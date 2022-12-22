Member of crew that dopes and robs NYC partygoers hit with murder, robbery charges

A member of a violent Manhattan robbery crew that targets patrons at Big Apple nightclubs — including gay bars — has been arrested and charged with murder in the overdose deaths of two partygoers, police said Thursday.

Kenwood Allen, 33, is allegedly part of the vicious gang that has been drugging inebriated revelers and robbing them — with at least 26 attacks since March.

“They target their victims leaving bars, offering drugs in some cases, then either through force or when the victim passes out, they remove jewelry, money, high-end watches and phones from their victims,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at a press briefing.

Police said the crimes turned deadly when two of the victims overdosed and died.

Allen — who has 17 busts on his rap sheet — is charged in the March 18 death of Nurbo Shera at a club on Seventh Street, and the death of Ardijan Berisha at 52 Ludlow St. on July 30, Essig said.

“We don’t particularly think that they’re targeting gay members,” Essig said. “This is based solely on monetary gain.”

He said Allen was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury last week on the murders, as well as two counts of robbery and one count of assault in the robbery spree.

Police also arrested a second suspect but had not named that individual.

Essig said cops have identified at least five members of the crew, and that the investigation into the crimes is ongoing.

The Post previously reported that a gang of thieves targeting gay nightclubs was terrorizing Hell’s Kitchen and surrounding areas through their deadly game.

Police said Thursday that Allen’s crew’s MO is to take advantage of drunk patrons.

“We believe that the perpetrators are targeting individuals that are coming out of the bars late at night because they’re intoxicated,” NYPD Lt. Dave Leonardo said.

“They’re approaching them offering them narcotics,” Leonardo said. “At this point, based on our lab investigation, it looks like our narcotic is laced with multiple narcotics that were purchased over the black web, and then made into a cocktail.

“It was a mix of lidocaine, fentanyl, cocaine, and we believe the lidocaine really had the effect of incapacitating these people to the point where like the chief mentioned.”

He said the drugs take effect “almost immediately.”

Allen, of the Bronx, was awaiting arraignment in Manhattan court on Thursday.