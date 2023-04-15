Mega Millions $476M jackpot-winning ticket sold in NY

Empire State Jackpot!

A New York ticketholder matched all six numbers to win Mega Millions $476 million jackpot on Friday night — the 13th largest prize in the lottery’s history.

The winning numbers drawn Friday evening were 23, 27, 41, 48, 51 with the Mega Ball of 22. The Megaplier was 2x.

The cash option is estimated to be $253.1 million.





A New York ticketholder matched all six numbers, winning the $476 million jackpot on Friday. MegaMillions: YouTube

Two tickets — one in Illinois and one in Massachusetts — matched the five white balls to win $1 million each.

It is Mega Millions’ first jackpot winner since a $1.35 billion ticket was sold in Lebanon, Maine in January.

The next drawing is set for Tuesday with a starting pot of $20 million.