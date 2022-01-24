Mayor Eric Adams unveils plan to get guns off NYC streets

Mayor Eric Adams is unveiling plans to crack down on illegal guns like the one used to kill a rookie NYPD officer and critically injure another cop in Harlem last week.

The initiative includes rolling out undercover police “Neighborhood Safety Teams” — first reported by The Post — as well as employing “new technology” to identify people carrying guns in what could amount to a no-contact version of the NYPD’s controversial “stop-and-frisk” program.

Adams also plans to increase funding for the NYPD’s Gun Violence Suppression Division, a unit of detectives responsible for seizing illegal firearms and building cases against traffickers and sellers, according to a 15-page “blueprint” released by City Hall.

In addition, Adams will prioritize appointing judges with “a demonstrated commitment to keeping violent criminals who use guns off New York City streets,” the document said.

Adams’ plan emerged following the shootings of five NYPD cops since he took office on Jan. 1.

An NYPD officer investigates at the scene of shooting in Harlem on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

The most recent incident was on Friday, when rookie Officer Jason Rivera, 22, was slain while responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem.

Rivera’s partner, Wilbert Mora, 27, was also critically wounded when Lashawn McNeil, 47, opened fire with an illegal handgun outfitted with an also illegal, high-capacity magazine.

Last week, Adams admitted himself that he doesn’t feel safe riding the subways, just days after he tried to downplay the fatal, random shoving of Michelle Go, 40, onto the rails in the Times Square station on Jan. 15.