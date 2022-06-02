Mayor Eric Adams to reportedly appoint ‘gun violence czar’

Mayor Eric Adams is reportedly set to appoint a “gun violence czar” amid a scourge of Big Apple shootings — which is only expected to get worse as the summer approaches.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Adams will choose Andre T. Mitchell — the founder of a Brooklyn anti-violence group Man Up! — for the role.

Mitchell told the outlet that the job would be a volunteer one.

“We’re going to be focusing on precision prevention, really trying our darndest to get through to the people who may even consider acting out,” Mitchell said in an interview with the paper.

A rep for the mayor would not provide details on the post.

“We will continue to roll out programs in the days, weeks, and months ahead to remove guns from our streets, protect our communities, and create a safe, prosperous, and just city for all New Yorkers,” Adams spokesman Fabien Levy told the paper in a statement.

Mayor Eric Adams is reportedly set to appoint a “gun violence czar” amid a scourge of NYC shootings. Gregory P. Mango

A person was fatally shot inside the parking lot of the Polo Grounds Houses on Frederick Douglass Boulevard in New York, NY on May 20, 2022. Christopher Sadowski

The announcement comes after a bloody Memorial Day weekend in which 23 people were shot across the city, authorities said.

The mayor is scheduled to make a public safety-related announcement Thursday at 12:30 p.m., though it wasn’t immediately clear if the event is about the gun violence czar.