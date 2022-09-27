Mayor Eric Adams tells media he won’t meet and tell

Mayor Eric Adams accused the city’s press corps of trying to “put me in the box” as he refused Tuesday to provide more information about who he meets with — saying that some of his sit-downs, many of them late at night, aren’t job-related.

“Not every meeting I have is in my capacity as mayor, you know,” he said.

“Some meetings, it’s not, so it’s very difficult on how I flow.”

During an unrelated event in Upper Manhattan, Adams was asked about a recent report by City & State New York, which said his public schedules provided far less information than those released by former Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“So, you’re trying to put me in the box of these mayors that may have been 9-to-5 guys. I’m a 9-to-9 guy,” Adams said.

“And so, if you want me to fit into this description, you know, if you give me your number, while you’re home in your nighties I’ll text you and say: ‘Come and hang out with me on the N train.”

Adams added: “I mean this… What I’m going to do, I’m gonna be transparent about every reporter I text and say ‘Come meet me here.’ And I’m gonna say ‘This is how many actually showed up.’”

Mayor Eric Adams lashed out at reporters when asked about his hidden meetings at night. Robert Miller

Mayor Eric Adams hangs out with French Montana at a party in the Sei Less restaurant on June 19, 2022. Johnny Nunez/WireImage

The City & State report followed last month’s front-page New York Times story about his pricey nightlife habits and a July report by Politico about him using a secret office near City Hall to meet with a scandal-scarred top aide.

Adams said Tuesday that many of his excursions around the city with others were made on impulse.

“I don’t know what I’m doing every night. You know, I don’t know what I’m doing after dinner. I don’t know what I’m doing after I have a cigar. I don’t know what I’m doing,” he said.

Mayor Eric Adams has become notorious for going out late at night. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Mayor Eric Adams vowed he’s willing to meet reporters on the N train. Paul Martinka

“I feel like, ‘You know what? I still feel like going into the city.’ I feel like going to drive into Washington Heights saying, ‘Do we have a motorcycle problem?’ This is how I flow. This is how I flow.”

The mayor further warned reporters that “if you want to get through these next three years and three months, don’t try to script me.”

“Because I told you this when I was elected: If you try to script me, you’re not going to get it right,” he said.